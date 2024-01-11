1 area the Angels have gotten better, 1 they got worse, 1 that has stayed the same
The offseason continues to chug along, and while we've heard the Los Angeles Angels linked to several of the top free agents available, they've done virtually nothing. The most impactful move that this 73-win team has made so far is hiring Ron Washington to manage. While Washington was an exciting hire, that's just not what Angels fans wanted to see by January 11.
While the team has been relatively inactive, they have still gotten better in one area while they got worse in another and remained stagnant in the third.
The Angels have better pitching depth than they did last season
While the additions the Angels have made aren't super impactful, they do add some much-needed depth for an organization that has lacked it for years, particularly on the pitching side.
The Angels signed Adam Kolarek, Luis Garcia, and Adam Cimber all to cheap one-year deals. Kolarek has already been outrighted off the 40-man roster and sent down to AAA, but Garcia and Cimber will make the Opening Day roster. Both of those right-handers add a nice veteran presence who have had success in the past, but are coming off down seasons and are only getting older.
They should be fine in middle relief, but not much better than guys like Jimmy Herget and Andrew Wantz. There's a good chance those two will join Kolarek in the minors. Again, they're not needle-movers, but as depth pieces sitting in AAA it's better than what the Angels have had.
Adding Zach Plesac, another pitcher who has succeeded at the MLB level before and can be optioned gives the Halos a depth piece they can count on to contribute at some point. Plesac is another one coming off a down year, but as a sixth or seventh option the Angels can and have done worse.
It's not the most exciting area to improve upon, but the Angels have more quality pitching depth than they had.