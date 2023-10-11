1 player from every playoff team that the Angels should target this offseason
The Angels should be looking at several free agents who helped their respective teams make the postseason.
For the ninth consecutive year, the MLB postseason does not include the Los Angeles Angels. It's been nine years of frustration for a fan base that deserves to watch a team that competes.
While it's certainly frustrating that Angels fans have to watch another team win it all, there are still several players on the teams that did make the playoffs that the team should be interested in adding this offseason.
Adding players with postseason experience is always a plus when trying to build a team that makes it back to October. The Angels mostly need pitching, but there're still a couple of bats on these good teams that they should consider.
Baltimore Orioles: Shintaro Fujinami
The version of Shintaro Fujinami the Angels saw in Oakland is very different than the one they saw as an Oriole. As an Athletic, Fujinami began the season in the rotation and made his MLB debut against the Angels. He allowed eight runs in just 2.1 innings pitched in a dominant Angels victory. Those struggles continued for the right-hander who had a 14.40 ERA as a starter before finding much more success in relief.
With the Athletics out of it long before the deadline, they shipped Fujinami to the Orioles and he pitched much better for them. He had a 4.85 ERA in 30 appearances and 29.2 innings pitched, striking out 32 batters in those innings.
While the ERA isn't great, he did have a 4.15 FIP suggesting he was getting a bit unlucky, and held the opposition to a .193 batting average against. He has electric stuff but has to do a better job commanding it.
He wouldn't be a closer or anything close to it, but adding this powerful right-hander on a low salary for a year or two to see what he can develop into should be something the Angels consider.