1 player from every playoff team that the Angels should target this offseason
The Angels should be looking at several free agents who helped their respective teams make the postseason.
Miami Marlins: Matt Moore
Matt Moore is a familiar name to Angels fans, for obvious reasons. The southpaw signed a one-year deal to come to Anaheim last offseason and pitched extremely well before being waived at the end of August. Make no mistake, he wasn't waived for performance reasons.
Moore had the opportunity to pitch for two teams trying to make a push for the playoffs in Cleveland and Miami. He pitched well in both of those spots as well. Overall, he had a 2.77 ERA in 46 appearances and 48.2 innings of work in 2023.
He served as the team's primary set-up man for Carlos Estevez and was for the most part, dominant. He had 20 holds and just two blown saves. Those two blown saves came in his last two appearances with the Angels after the team was well out of postseason contention already.
Bringing him back to work in the same role as the team's primary lefty and pitching late in games makes a ton of sense if Moore is interested in returning. He's been one of the best left-handed relievers in baseball in each of the last two seasons and was one of very few Angels players to actually reach or even exceed expectations.