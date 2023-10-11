1 player from every playoff team that the Angels should target this offseason
The Angels should be looking at several free agents who helped their respective teams make the postseason.
Arizona Diamondbacks: Tommy Pham
The Diamondbacks made a trade with the Mets, acquiring a guy I believe the Angels should've made a run at in Tommy Pham. The Angels settled for Randal Grichuk instead to replace the injured Taylor Ward in left field and Grichuk had maybe the worst month of his career when the Angels were vying for postseason contention.
Pham was brought on to be the fourth outfielder for the Mets but forced his way into the starting lineup after having a great season. He slowed down a bit for Arizona but has been hitting third for them regularly and with that team one win away from a trip to the NLCS, I'd say it's worked out quite well.
Overall, he slashed .256/.328/.446 with 16 home runs and 68 RBI. He even tacked on 22 stolen bases in 25 tries and 27 doubles. Not a bad year for the 35-year-old Pham.
What makes him so appealing for me, is the fact that he just tore the cover off the ball all season long. He ranked in the 93rd percentile in average exit velocity according to baseball savant and in the 89th percentile in xBA. He had a good year, but it should've been even better based on the advanced metrics. He just hit into some bad luck. That can potentially turn around in 2024.
The fit isn't perfect with the Angels already having a bunch of outfielders, but Pham can spell Mickey Moniak in right field against lefties, and can also DH a bunch if the team does not bring back Ohtani. There will be plenty of at-bats for Pham to go around, especially with injuries being a very real thing for this Angels team.