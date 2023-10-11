1 player from every playoff team that the Angels should target this offseason
The Angels should be looking at several free agents who helped their respective teams make the postseason.
Atlanta Braves: Joe Jimenez
A lot of the focus when discussing the 2023 Braves is on their historic offense and their frontline starting pitchers. Their rock solid bullpen is often overlooked, and Joe Jimenez was just one cog in that machine.
The right-hander was acquired in a trade with the Tigers in the 2022 offseason and showed that his breakout season the year prior was no fluke. Jimenez started off slowly as he had a 4.42 ERA at the end of May, but posted a 2.37 ERA in his final 39 appearances from June 1 on, and finished the year with a 3.09 ERA in 59 appearances and 56.1 innings pitched.
Jimenez wasn't the closer or even primary set-up man with how loaded Atlanta's bullpen is, but he pitched like a high-end reliever as he struck out 73 batters compared to just 14 walks and had a career best 147 ERA+.
Jimenez is just 28 years old making him one of the younger free agents out there. The Angels can comfortably give him multiple years and expect him to not regress heavily, at least due to age. He has the opportunity to grow with the rest of the young Angels bullpen and could potentially play a key role late in games.