1 player from every playoff team that the Angels should target this offseason
The Angels should be looking at several free agents who helped their respective teams make the postseason.
Los Angeles Dodgers: J.D. Martinez
This is another guy who, like Brandon Belt, is dependent on Shohei Ohtani leaving in free agency. If Ohtani stays, there obviously isn't room for J.D. Martinez who is purely a DH.
The Dodgers have several interesting free agents, but not many of them are great fits for the Angels. Clayton Kershaw would be fun, but the chances of him coming to Anaheim are almost zero. Guys like Ryan Brasier and Shelby Miller have had nice breakout seasons with the Dodgers, but again, do they want to fall into the Tyler Anderson trap? The same can be said for veteran outfielders Jason Heyward and David Peralta. Plus, the Angels already have several outfielders.
Martinez is their most appealing free agent to me, because he can simply take Shohei's spot in the order at DH and still be a great hitter. He's not Shohei, but Martinez had a nice bounceback of his own in Los Angeles, slashing .271/.321/.572 with 33 home runs and 103 RBI. That'll work!
Martinez is 36 years old and nearing the end of a really good career. Bringing him on for a year to DH feels like a decent enough Shohei replacement. If the Angels are good, he'd be a big reason why. If they're not, they can get something decent for him at the trade deadline.