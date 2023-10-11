1 player from every playoff team that the Angels should target this offseason
The Angels should be looking at several free agents who helped their respective teams make the postseason.
Milwaukee Brewers: Andrew Chafin
Andrew Chafin is another example of just how volatile relievers can be. He had a 2.29 ERA in 135 appearances in 2021-2022, but struggled mightily for the Diamondbacks and Brewers in 2023. He pitched so poorly at Chase Field to the point where Arizona traded him at the deadline to another National League team despite being in the postseason hunt. Chafin then struggled so mightily in Milwaukee to the point where he was left off the postseason roster.
He had a 4.73 ERA in 63 appearances and 51.1 innings pitched this season for Arizona and Milwaukee, seeing a fairly sizable increase in both walks and home runs given up. Most alarmingly, lefties hit .264 against him this past season which is not great for a guy you'd bring in to mainly get lefties out.
There's a lot of bad that came from Chafin's 2023 season, but this also makes him a decent buy-low option for an Angels bullpen that needs help. Especially from the left side. Aaron Loup is set to hit free agency after the Angels decline his club option so outside of potentially Jose Suarez (if he isn't non-tendered) the Angels don't have a lefty.
Bringing the 33 year old in for a year to see if he can bounce back wouldn't be a bad play. He has a track record of being a very solid reliever, and he did finish this past season with a 1.69 ERA in the month of September.