1 trade candidate from every MLB team that the Angels should consider
Perry Minasian might have to get creative to build an Angels roster capable of winning.
1 trade candidate from every NL West team that the Angels should consider
Arizona Diamondbacks: Joe Mantiply
The NL Champs won't be making any of their stars available, but Arizona proved to have three solid lefties in their bullpen during their playoff run. Joe Mantiply is the oldest of the three making him the least valuable, but he comes with three years of control and held lefties to a .185 average and .440 OPS this seaso. For a bullpen that has no lefties in it, Mantiply could be a great addition.
Colorado Rockies: Justin Lawrence
If the Colorado Rockies look to sell off some more of their pieces to the Angels, Justin Lawrence is a guy that could make a lot of sense. The sidearmer has some nasty stuff and is under team control through the 2028 season. He made 69 appearances and threw 75 innings this past season for Colorado, and could see his numbers take a huge jump if he doesn't have to pitch half the time at Coors Field.
Los Angeles Dodgers: Ryan Yarbrough
The chances of the Angels and Dodgers actually making a trade are slim, but in the off-chance that they do, Ryan Yarbrough could make some sense. The Dodgers will be looking to add big-name starting pitchers to their rotation, and Yarbrough could work as a back-end guy for the Angels or even out of the bullpen. He has experience doing both throughout his career.
San Diego Padres: Scott Barlow
Scott Barlow was one of the more underrated relievers in the AL in 2021 and 2022, but had a down year this past season with the Royals and Padres. Things got better for Barlow after San Diego acquired him at the trade deadline, but the Friars will be looking to dump payrol this offseason which makes Barlow expendable. He's a guy that could step into a closer or set-up role and give the Angels quality late-game innings which they desperately need.
San Francisco Giants: Wilmer Flores
Wilmer Flores had a great year for the Giants in 2023 so it might be wishful thinking to expect him to be on the block, but if San Francisco lands Shohei Ohtani, suddenly Flores will have to be removed from his DH spot. He's making just $6.5 million in 2024 and could play all over the infield and at DH if the Angels were to get their hands on him.