1 trade candidate from every MLB team that the Angels should consider

Perry Minasian might have to get creative to build an Angels roster capable of winning.

By Zachary Rotman

Nov 7, 2023; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian speaks to the
Nov 7, 2023; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian speaks to the / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
1 trade candidate from every NL East team that the Angels should consider

Atlanta Braves: Jared Shuster

The Braves have a completed core and likely won't be trading from it, so finding a realistic target is not easy. Jared Shuster could provide the Angels some depth as an optionable starting pitcher with some MLB experience.

Miami Marlins: Steven Okert

The Marlins have a bullpen full of left-handers, and Steven Okert is among the worst of the bunch. Despite that, he's held lefties to a .227 average throughout his career, and comes with three years of control. For a bullpen that needs left-handed arms, Okert as a second option wouldn't be bad.

New York Mets: Jeff McNeil

A lot of the chatter surrounding the New York Mets potential trade pieces has revolved around Pete Alonso, but I'd believe a Jeff McNeil trade is more likely. He's more replaceable by the bevy of prospects they have in their system, and is coming off a rough season. He'd give the Angels some versatility with the ability to play in the infield and outfield and is an awesome clutch hitter.

Philadelphia Phillies: Cristian Pache

The Phillies are tough as they're a team expecting to compete and have most of their core locked in on big contracts. With that in mind, we dig a bit deeper to find Cristian Pache, a guy who could fit in nicely as the Angels fourth outfielder. He can platoon with Mickey Moniak against lefties while providing excellent speed and defense off the bench.

Washington Nationals: Hunter Harvey

The Nationals are still rebuilding so a guy like Hunter Harvey who is under team control through 2025 could be expendable as they likely won't be seriously competing until after that season. Harvey had a 2.82 ERA in 57 appearances for Washington, putting up 67 strikeouts compared to just 13 walks.

