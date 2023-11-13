1 trade candidate from every MLB team that the Angels should consider
Perry Minasian might have to get creative to build an Angels roster capable of winning.
1 trade candidate from every NL East team that the Angels should consider
Atlanta Braves: Jared Shuster
The Braves have a completed core and likely won't be trading from it, so finding a realistic target is not easy. Jared Shuster could provide the Angels some depth as an optionable starting pitcher with some MLB experience.
Miami Marlins: Steven Okert
The Marlins have a bullpen full of left-handers, and Steven Okert is among the worst of the bunch. Despite that, he's held lefties to a .227 average throughout his career, and comes with three years of control. For a bullpen that needs left-handed arms, Okert as a second option wouldn't be bad.
New York Mets: Jeff McNeil
A lot of the chatter surrounding the New York Mets potential trade pieces has revolved around Pete Alonso, but I'd believe a Jeff McNeil trade is more likely. He's more replaceable by the bevy of prospects they have in their system, and is coming off a rough season. He'd give the Angels some versatility with the ability to play in the infield and outfield and is an awesome clutch hitter.
Philadelphia Phillies: Cristian Pache
The Phillies are tough as they're a team expecting to compete and have most of their core locked in on big contracts. With that in mind, we dig a bit deeper to find Cristian Pache, a guy who could fit in nicely as the Angels fourth outfielder. He can platoon with Mickey Moniak against lefties while providing excellent speed and defense off the bench.
Washington Nationals: Hunter Harvey
The Nationals are still rebuilding so a guy like Hunter Harvey who is under team control through 2025 could be expendable as they likely won't be seriously competing until after that season. Harvey had a 2.82 ERA in 57 appearances for Washington, putting up 67 strikeouts compared to just 13 walks.