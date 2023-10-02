10 Angels players that won't be back next season
The Angels need to shake things up and will attempt to do that without these ten players.
All offseason, the major topic of discussion will be figuring out where Shohei Ohtani is going and how much he is going to be making. The Los Angeles Angels two-way player is the best player in the game today and is considered by many to be the best player ever. Even with him not pitching in 2024, the Shohei sweepstakes will rival 'The Decision' made by LeBron James.
While Ohtani is the big free agent out there, the Angels are a team that will have a new look in 2024. Sure, we know some players like Zach Neto, Nolan Schanuel, and yes, Mike Trout, will be here, but a lot of the roster is in flux following another disappointing season.
First, the Angels need to figure out what they're doing with Perry Minasian and Phil Nevin. Once that's sorted out, the roster will need to be the main focus as the Angels look to show some sort of improvement in 2024.
While it's fun to wonder who the Angels will bring in, let's focus on who will be departing for now.
1) LA Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani will not be back in 2024
This isn't what I want to happen, but it's what I believe will happen. The Los Angeles Angels were fortunate enough to get six years of Shohei Ohtani, but never won more than 80 games with him. No winning seasons, no postseason appearances, not even any meaningful games. That will mean something in the free agency process.
Time and time again Ohtani has said he wants to win. While the Angels have some fun young talent proving that they belong, they're still a ways away from being a true World Series contender. It feels unlikely that Shohei will want to wait and wonder if that will ever happen.
In order to bring Ohtani back to Anaheim Arte Moreno will have to spend around or over $500 million. Can he do that? Absolutely. Will he? That remains to be seen. The chances of the Angels being the highest bidder when teams like the Mets and Dodgers are expected to be at the forefront of the bidding are slim.
I believe the Angels have a shot, but an outside shot. They can't offer much of what other teams can. I'd love for Shohei to come back, but can't see it for now.