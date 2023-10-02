10 Angels players that won't be back next season
The Angels need to shake things up and will attempt to do that without these ten players.
10) LA Angels outfielder Brett Phillips will not be back in 2024
Brett Phillips was signed this past offseason to play a very particular role. He was the team's fourth outfielder who'd rarely ever start but could come in for defense and run off the bench. He played that role well in the first couple of months but the team couldn't ignore what Mickey Moniak was doing in the minors. Phillips was DFA'd and outrighted to AAA Salt Lake where he would remain until September.
With the Angels needing bodies to finish out the season, Phillips was a player the team brought up to play the final month. He showed a little something with the bat in the first part of the month, hitting .313 with three home runs in 32 at-bats. Unfortunately he didn't finish as strong, going hitless in his final 18 at-bats with 13 strikeouts.
Phillips is what he is. He's an elite defender and base runner who can't hit a lick. The lack of offense should be a non-starter for the Angels as he enters his second arbitration year. The team could keep him around if they want to, but Phillips will likely be non-tendered.
He brings a ton of good vibes and is good at pretty much anything except hitting. If only he could make a little more contact.