10 Angels players that won't be back next season
The Angels need to shake things up and will attempt to do that without these ten players.
2) LA Angels infielder Gio Urshela will not be back in 2024
Gio Urshela is another player that I'd love for the Angels to find a way to re-sign but believe he'll be headed elsewhere in free agency. Urshela has proven in the last five years that he's a starting-level player, and the Angels just don't have the opening for him.
Anthony Rendon, no matter how badly the fan base wants him gone, will most likely be here in 2024. That means he's pencilled in as the Opening Day starter. It's safe to assume that he'll miss time, but there isn't a guaranteed opening at third base.
Urshela proved this season that he was capable of playing other positions like shortstop and first base, but those spots are also taken. Zach Neto and Nolan Schanuel are two impressive rookies who are part of the Angels plans in the short term and long term. They've earned starting spots at short and first respectively.
If they do lose Shohei Ohtani, the Angels could DH Rendon and put Urshela at third, but who knows if they'd be willing to do that. Gio has earned the right to be a full-time starter somewhere, and will likely make starter money for one year at least. The chances of the Angels matching or topping a large financial commitment, even if it's short, for a bench player seem slim.