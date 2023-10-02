10 Angels players that won't be back next season
The Angels need to shake things up and will attempt to do that without these ten players.
3) LA Angels pitcher Aaron Loup will not be back in 2024
This one is pretty self explanatory, but the Angels will presumably have no interest in retaining Aaron Loup after the abysmal season he just had, and there's a good chance Loup will want a fresh start as well.
When the Angels signed Aaron Loup to a two-year deal in the 2021 offseason, they were expecting to add one of the best left-handed relievers in baseball. He was coming off a year which saw him post an ERA below 1.00 for the Mets, and while the Angels couldn't have expected him to replicate that, they obviously expected a whole lot more than what they got.
Last season Loup was a fine reliever for much of the season but he really struggled in May when the rest of the team collapsed. They could've really used him during that 14-game losing streak, but he didn't come up big. This season was more of a mess from start to finish.
The season began with Loup blowing the game in Oakland on Opening Day and ended with him blowing a game in Tampa Bay. He had an ugly 6.10 ERA overall, working primarily as a low-leverage reliever. Seemingly every time the team put him in a big spot he folded.
Loup does have a club option for the 2024 season, but there's no chance the Angels pick that up. He'll enter free agency where he'll latch on elsewhere or maybe even retire at age 35.