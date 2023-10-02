10 Angels players that won't be back next season
The Angels need to shake things up and will attempt to do that without these ten players.
4) LA Angels outfielder Randal Grichuk will not be back in 2024
Randal Grichuk's 2023 season was full of ups and downs. It started with him missing most of April due to injury, but then saw him put up an .861 OPS for Colorado. He struggled mightily once the Angels acquired him in a trade but then he finished strong in September. It was quite the rollercoaster.
Overall, he wound up putting up a respectable .779 OPS in 118 games and 471 plate appearances for Colorado and Los Angeles. That's a mark good enough to have him start in plenty of places, but that opportunity isn't available here.
Mike Trout obviously has center field on lock. The corners can be occpied by any of Taylor Ward, Mickey Moniak, or Jo Adell. If all three remain with the team, they'll all presumably see fairly regular at-bats. This doesn't leave much opportunity left for Grichuk who is going to want to play.
There are bad teams out there with openings in their outfields for Grichuk to take for a year or two. There're also good teams that'd welcome a player like him to come off the bench. The Angels don't fit in either category. The chances of him walking are very high.