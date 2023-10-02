10 Angels players that won't be back next season
The Angels need to shake things up and will attempt to do that without these ten players.
5) LA Angels infielder C.J. Cron will not be back in 2024
Like the man he was traded with, Randal Grichuk, C.J. Cron struggled mightily when the Halos re-acquired him at the trade deadline. He joined the Angels swinging a hot bat and then immediately went cold along with the rest of the team. Overall, he slashed .200/.259/.260 with one home run and five RBI in 50 at-bats. Not great for a guy who was deemed to be a difference maker.
Cron didn't have the chance Grichuk had to bounce back from the slump as he missed substantial time due to injury, but even if he returned healthy he wouldn't have had much of a chance to play anyway.
Playing time is the reason Cron will presumably be walking. Nolan Schanuel is the first baseman now, and that's the only spot Cron can play at. Cron could DH if Ohtani leaves, but the Angels won't even consider that until they know for sure that Shohei is indeed leaving.
Cron has developed into a nice player in Colorado and is sure to get regular at-bats elsewhere either as a first baseman or a DH.