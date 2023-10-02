10 Angels players that won't be back next season
The Angels need to shake things up and will attempt to do that without these ten players.
6) LA Angels pitcher Jaime Barria will not be back in 2024
A lot of the players leaving will do so either by choice (Ohtani) or because there simply isn't a role for them (Grichuk, Urshela). Jaime Barria is still under team control through the 2025 season and the Angels have room in their rotation and bullpen if they wanted him to be a part of either. The problem is, he simply hasn't pitched well enough to earn it.
Barria was one of the team's saving graces in the first half, pitching well in the rotation and bullpen when the Angels really needed it. The problem was, for a second straight year, Barria's advanced numbers made it seem like he was getting lucky. The luck ran out in the second half and he was simply unusable down the stretch.
Barria had a 10.29 ERA in 16 second half appearances. Everyone remembers the blown save against the Astros, but Barria had several clunkers in long relief as well. That was eye opening as Barria had excelled in those low-leverage spots for a while now.
He finished the season with a 5.68 ERA in 34 appearances. It gets worse, as he somehow had a 6.07 FIP. He's out of options and is arbitration-eligible. He will see a raise from the $1.05 million he received this season if the Halos choose to tender him a contract for the 2024 season, and I just can't see them doing that. They're better off letting a guy like Kenny Rosenberg take that spot.