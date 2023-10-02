10 Angels players that won't be back next season
The Angels need to shake things up and will attempt to do that without these ten players.
7) LA Angels infielder Eduardo Escobar will not be back in 2024
The Angels acquired Eduardo Escobar in a midseason trade with the Mets because of his good qualities. He's a phenomenal leader and clubhouse guy. He's a versatile defender with the ability to play three of the four infield positions. He's good against left-handed pitching. The Angels also had a need for him with Anthony Rendon and Gio Urshela out, and the team not having any stability at first base. Both corners needed reinforcement. Escobar and Mike Moustakas were supposed to provide that.
Moustakas is a player the Angels will look to bring back as he got off to a great start with the club, is from the area, and is a natural leader. Escobar on the other hand, really struggled as an Angel and is going to either wear another uniform in 2024 or retire.
The 34-year-old was already struggling as a Met this season and was even worse with the Angels, slashing .219/.259/.303 with two home runs and 15 RBI in 59 games and 178 at-bats. He only played regularly when the team was severely shorthanded and never got it going offensively.
I love Escobar the person, but the Angels are better off upgrading their bench. They'll need a quality third baseman at the ready for if/when Anthony Rendon goes down, and Escobar at this point is not that.