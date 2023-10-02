10 Angels players that won't be back next season
The Angels need to shake things up and will attempt to do that without these ten players.
9) LA Angels infielder Jared Walsh will not be back in 2024
2023 was Jared Walsh's last chance to prove he belonged at the big league level. The Angels had hoped after he underwent surgery that he'd be good as new this season, but things didn't work out the way they planned.
Walsh went on the IL with some neurological issues prior to the season but was able to seek treatment and find his way back to the majors in May. It was great to see Walsh back in an Angels uniform but he had just eight hits in 67 at-bats with 26 strikeouts before being DFA'd.
The Angels gave him another chance in September with them needing bodies and he responded with a couple of home runs in his first five at-bats back. That was great, but he ended his season with three hits in his last 32 at-bats with 18 strikeouts. The strikeouts were out of control and he simply couldn't hit.
In a perfect world, the Angels are able to keep Walsh around in AAA until he potentially finds his swing again. Unfortunately we don't live in a perfect world and Walsh has to be tendered an arbitration contract or non-tendered all together. Considering the fact that the Angels have a first baseman already and he'd be making more than the minimum, the chances Walsh has played his last game with the organization are high.