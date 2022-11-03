10 best LA Angels free agent targets to pursue this offseason
7) LA Angels free agent target to pursue: Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge is here for a similar reason to deGrom. The talent is just too much to ignore and not put on a list of free-agent targets.
Judge just came off of a season where he slashed .311/.425/.686 with an AL record 62 home runs and 131 runs batted in. Judge added 16 stolen bases and elite defense. He was just five points shy of winning the triple crown as he led the league in home runs and RBI.
Judge did everything for a Yankees team that ended up in the ALCS. He's going to win the MVP award and just had one of the greatest seasons ever.
With all of that being said, Judge is still not my top priority. Of course, the Angels should try and set up a meeting with him and talk numbers. It's Aaron Judge.
However, there're many reasons to not give Aaron Judge the record-breaking contract he's looking for.
First, he's 30 and looking for at least an eight or nine-year deal. The Angels have a horrible history of signing these 30+-year-olds to lengthy contracts that never go well. I mean, look at the Anthony Rendon contract right now.
Second, Judge has an injury history. He missed substantial time in three of his first four full MLB seasons. A player of his size and injury history likely won't age gracefully in baseball.
The biggest reason they should not sign Aaron Judge is that will almost certainly ruin any chance they had at figuring out the rest of this roster. The Angels need another starting pitcher. They need a couple of relievers. They need to figure out a way to get better depth as well after watching guys like Tyler Wade and Andrew Velazquez get substantial playing time.
Signing Aaron Judge would be a great thing. I mean can you imagine a 2-3-4 of Trout, Ohtani, and Judge? But there're just too many risks and problems associated with signing a guy like that to the deal he's going to get. He turned down an eight-year $213.5 million dollar deal BEFORE his insane year.
The talent is too good to ignore which is why he's on this list. If the Angels can get him to agree to a reasonable contract I will be the happiest man on the planet. I just don't see that happening.