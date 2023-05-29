2 Angels who must break out of slumps to break losing streak, 1 who needs to stay hot
What looked like a promising homestand ended in the worst way possible with the Los Angeles Angels being swept by the Miami Marlins. The Halos won five of six against two good teams only to get swept by a team with a bottom-six run differential.
The Angels sit at 28-26 which isn't bad, but isn't good enough to get where they wanted to be. 2022 remains clear in our brains when the Angels got off to a good start and then proceeded to collapse. In order for this Marlins series to not be the start of a different collapse, the Halos will need some of their slumping bats to step up.
The Angels scored just seven runs in the three games played this weekend, and were shut out for the first time this season in the finale. There're a couple of players swinging the bat well who need to continue, but the Angels also need so much more from their slumping hitters.
LA Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani must break out of his slump
Shohei Ohtani is the best player in baseball. Nobody has ever done what he can do, and I'm not convinced there will ever be another player who will do what he's done. Let's make that abundantly clear.
With the title of best player on the planet, Ohtani simply has to do more, particularly at the plate. He's pitched better of late, but Ohtani is mired in a prolonged slump that he must bounce back from.
There's no secret that when Ohtani is going well offensively, the Angels win. They're 9-3 when he hits a home run. They're 14-7 when he drives in a run. They're 23-14 when he records a hit. See what I mean?
Ohtani had just five hits in 33 at-bats this homestand. The Angels won five games, but they also pitched extraordinarily well for the most part.
For the team to win, they need their stars to produce. Mike Trout has picked it up a bit of late, and multi-hit games in two of the three losses against Miami. Ohtani on the other hand, had one hit in 12 at-bats. The Marlins even intentionally walked Trout to face him. Shohei must pick it up.