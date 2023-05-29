2 Angels who must break out of slumps to break losing streak, 1 who needs to stay hot
LA Angels infielder Gio Urshela needs to stay hot
Gio Urshela is quietly putting together a really nice season offensively for the Angels. He's slashing .318/.340/.402 with two home runs and 23 RBI. The power has been mostly non-existant, but Urshela has played good defense and has hit a ton of singles, including many in the clutch of late.
Urshela was the best Angel without a doubt on the homestand. He slashed .429/.438/.679 with one home run and five RBI. He added on two doubles and a triple. The Angels offense mostly sputtered, but Urshela kept them afloat.
The homestand was great, but he's been good for even longer than that. Urshela is hitting .342 in the month of May with an .827 OPS. He's been one of the best all-around third baseman since Anthony Rendon went on the Injured List.
While the Angels struggled to do much of anything against the Marlins, Urshela had a pair of three-hit performances in the series. He had at least one hit in seven of his eight starts including three multi-hit games. They're not built around him like they are Ohtani, but Gio being a contributor offensively should help them out a lot, especially with Rendon out.