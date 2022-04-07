2 LA Angels players steal the show on MLB Network's Top 10 Players list
Everyone knows that LA Angels' superstars Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout are the two best players in baseball. Or, at least everyone with a working brain does. To put it in even less doubt, they were titled as such on MLB Network's Top 10 Players list, with Ohtani taking the top spot and Trout taking second:
Ohtani deserves this crown. He just put up what is considered as the best season in sports history. Hitting .257/.372/.592 (.965 OPS), he also recorded a 3.18 ERA on the mound. It was already impressive enough when he hit 46 home runs, drove in 100 runs, and scored 103. To add on to the heroics, however, he led his team in starts and innings on the mound and fanned 10.8 batters per nine innings.
Posting a 9-2 record on the mound, he also stole 26 bases and played the outfield for seven games. There's nobody better right now. Perhaps Trout would have had a chance, but he was injured last year after 36 games. Still deserving to be No. 2 on the list, though, he was having the best season of his career before he went down.
Trout hit .333/.466/.624 (1.090 OPS) before his calf injury last season. He hasn't made an error in multiple years. He was so good in those 36 games that he was voted the All-Star Game starting center fielder despite not even being healthy for about two months before the game.
Both Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani were selected to represent the LA Angels as All-Star Game starters.
Anybody who thought Mike Trout's feat was impressive was just as dumbfounded, however, by Shohei Ohtanis', as the LA Angels' two-way sensation was selected as the starter for the AL All-Star team as BOTH the Designated Hitter and starting pitcher.
That tells everyone all they need to know about him, and Trout's body of work and consistency speaks for itself. Expect huge things from the two of them this year, and expect them to remain atop these lists come next offseason.