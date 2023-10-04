2 reasons the Angels manager job isn't appealing, 1 reason it is
Would you take the Angels manager job?
3) The new LA Angels manager will have the chance to develop a lot of young talent
There are a couple of positives when it comes to this Angels job. Managing Mike Trout has to be very cool. Working in Southern California where the weather is mostly perfect seems pretty gfeat too. The biggest attraction, though, is all of the young talent Minasian has acquired over the last couple seasons.
The Angels were not fun to watch for much of this season, but certain players were. The young players played with heart and passion and you could really tell how badly they wanted to win.
The Angels have Logan O'Hoppe behind the plate, a guy who has the potential to be one of the best catchers in the game. They've got Nolan Schanuel, a kid drafted this season who made it from college to the bigs in just a couple of months and got on base in all 29 games he played.
Zach Neto was the team's spark plug at shortstop. His numbers might not look eye-popping, but the team went 43-41 with him and 30-48 without him. He was invaluable to this team. Mickey Moniak broke out in a huge way with the bat and will play a key role in 2024. Jo Adell has all the talent in the world and can become a great player under the right coaching. This is just the hitting side of things.
The rotation regressed in 2023, but maybe under a new pitching coach things will look up again. Reid Detmers is just 24 years old and has shown a ton of flashes. Patrick Sandoval is 26 and was really good in 2022. Chase Silseth is 23 and was breaking out before his injury. In the bullpen you've got youngsters like Jose Soriano, Sam Bachman, and Ben Joyce all there ready to take another leap.
The Angels don't have a World Series roster, but they've got young players who are hungry to improve and win. Having a manager grow with them like Brandon Hyde in Baltimore or David Bell in Cincinnati could wind up leading to great results down the line.