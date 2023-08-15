2 reasons the Angels shouldn't trade Patrick Sandoval this offseason, 1 they should
While it might be tempting to move him, the Angels should hold on to Patrick Sandoval
The LA Angels should trade Patrick Sandoval because he's regressed in every way
The 2023 season has not been the one Patrick Sandoval was hoping for. Angels fans had hoped for another jump from the southpaw to maybe find his way into the all-star game and solidify himself at the top of the Angels rotation for years to come. That has not happened in the slightest.
Sandoval has a 4.09 ERA in 21 starts to go along with a 4.35 xERA, a 4.06 FIP, and 4.39 xFIP. His walk rate has increased from 9.4% to 10.5%, while his strikeout rate has decreased from 23.7% to 19.7%. Sandoval is even allowing more home runs, as he's allowed nine this season already. That number eclipses the eight he allowed last season.
After allowing more than three runs just four times last season Sandoval has already done that six times this season in six fewer starts. The lack of consistency is glaring. Sandoval has struggled to keep his emotions in check, as we saw last night. He had trouble throwing strikes when things got tough, and wound up walking six in just 2.2 innings pitched.
It's clear that Sandoval has taken a step back in 2023. If the Angels believe he won't turn things back around, trading him now while he still does have some value makes some sense.