2 reasons the Angels will be trade deadline buyers, 2 to make them sellers
LA Angels can become trade deadline sellers because the risk with Ohtani is too great
Let's say the Angels continue to play how they've played all season and continue to hover around .500. Do you really think adding a starting pitcher and a reliever gets this team where they want to be? They have to outlast four of the Astros, Orioles, Yankees, Blue Jays, Red Sox, and Mariners just to make the postseason assuming Tampa Bay, Minnesota, and Texas win their respective divisions.
With the way the Angels have played this season especially against quality competition, it's hard to see this happening. Is the risk worth it?
Shohei Ohtani is a free agent at season's end. You won't get a Juan Soto type of package for him, but you can absolutely get a couple of high-end prospects from a team trying to win right now. You're going to risk potentially missing the playoffs and watching Ohtani leave for nothing when you could add multiple key pieces to help your franchise turn this thing around?
I love Shohei Ohtani. He's the best player I've ever seen and is the best player on the planet. Nobody will do what he's done in an Angels uniform. As hard as it'd be to see him go, it'd be 100-times harder to watch him walk in exchange for nothing more than a draft pick.
It's unlikely Arte Moreno sees this based on how he's continued to answer Ohtani-related questions, but the one thing they cannot have happen is watching this team miss the postseason and watch Ohtani leave for nothing.