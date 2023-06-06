2 reasons the Angels will be trade deadline buyers, 2 to make them sellers
LA Angels can become trade deadline sellers because their window is too short to compete
The Shohei Ohtani situation looming over the heads of the Angels should have them thinking long and hard before making any big moves.
Perry Minasian has done a fine job trying to make what once was a pathetic farm system into somewhat of a relevant one. We've seen guys like Logan O'Hoppe, Zach Neto, Mickey Moniak, Ben Joyce, and others make an impact already. You want to risk trading away some of this youth just for this season?
If the Angels were where Texas was at, sure, I'd be down. The Rangers are sitting comfortably in first place in the AL West and have been all season long. They're an elite offensive team and their pitching has even been great despite Jacob deGrom being sidelined. The Angels have been pretty healthy compared to the Rangers and Astros yet they're very far behind both teams.
Shohei Ohtani is a free agent after this season. That means this season is their window. It's the only year left that you're guaranteed to have Ohtani.
You want to trade away a ton of young talent to try and make a remarkable comeback just for one more run with Ohtani? Why not trade away Ohtani to extend your window by many years?
This season is the window. They're already behind the pack, it's just not worth the risk. It's unfortunate they've blown so many games they should have won because the talent is there for this team to be competitive. They put themselves in this hole, and with how short the window is, they don't deserve the opportunity to dig themselves out of it.