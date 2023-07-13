2 reasons why a Yankees Shohei Ohtani trade won't happen, 1 reason why it could
A Shohei Ohtani to the Yankees trade is unlikely, but not an impossibility
A Shohei Ohtani trade to the Yankees could happen because New York has pieces the Angels might want
A Shohei Ohtani trade feels unlikely to happen, but if the Angels ever did consider it, the Yankees might have pieces that the Angels would want in a deal back. Not many contenders have the prospect capital to make a deal like this work.
Anthony Volpe would be the crown jewel here, but I have no idea if he's acquirable. A Zach Neto and Anthony Volpe middle infield for the next decade or more would be very fun to watch.
Other position player prospects like Oswald Peraza, Jasson Dominguez, Spencer Jones, Everson Pereira, and Austin Wells could be of interest. The Yankees also have some intriguing pitching prospects like Drew Thorpe and Will Warren.
The Yankees haven't shown the willingness in recent years to part with the prospect capital it'd take to land a player of Ohtani's caliber, but anything can change. If they did show a willingness to trade some of these prospects, the Angels probably won't hang up right away.