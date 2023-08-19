2 reasons why the Angels should DFA Anthony Rendon, 2 why they shouldn't
The Angels have a tough decision to make regarding Anthony Rendon's future
In the 2019 offseason, the Los Angeles Angels signed Anthony Rendon to a massive seven-year deal worth $245 million. Rendon was signed to join what was an already formidable lineup around Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani to try and lead the Angels back to the postseason.
Rendon's first year was a successful one. He played in 52 of the 60 games and finished in the top 10 in AL MVP voting. The Angels didn't make the postseason, but that wasn't Rendon's fault. Their failures to do so in the three seasons that have followed have fans justifiably pointing the finger Rendon's way.
From 2021-2023, Rendon has played in just 148 of a possible 447 games. That's a 33.1% clip. He's missed substantial time due to various injuries and suspensions and that has large portions of Angels fans clamoring for his release from the team.
This contract has been an absolute disaster for the Angels, and things don't appear to be getting any better. Rendon was just transferred to the 60-day IL with his shin injury and will be out at least until sometime in September, if not for the remainder of the season.
As the Angels team spirals further outside of postseason contention while Rendon watches from the sidelines, it can only be wondered what will happen with Rendon in the future. The likely scenario is the Angels ride out the rest of his contract since it is untradable and they won't want to release him, but is that the best thing for the team at this point? There're arguments for and against keeping or getting rid of Rendon.