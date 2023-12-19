2 reasons why the Angels signing Marcus Stroman would make sense, 1 why it wouldn't
The Angels could look to sign Marcus Stroman in free agency.
The LA Angels signing Marcus Stroman wouldn't make sense because the team needs to make a bigger addition to the rotation
Is Marcus Stroman an upgrade for the Angels? Absolutely. He'd pretty easily be their Opening Day starter and should be a fine add if the Angels did sign him. With that being said, this Angels team really needs an ace. Stroman is simply not that.
This past season, the right-hander posted a 3.95 ERA in 27 appearances (25 starts) for Chicago. He got off to an excellent start, posting a 2.96 ERA in the first half and even making the all-star team. The second half was a different story, as he missed time due to injury and posted an 8.63 ERA. Seeing that kind of a drop-off from a pitcher who will be 33 in May is less than ideal.
Stroman as a second arm the Angels bring in would be very solid. Unfortunately, it feels like if the Angels were to sign Stroman, he'd be their biggest starting pitcher addition. For a team that had a subpar rotation with Shohei Ohtani, replacing him with Stroman feels like a major downgrade.
This feels like a move the Angels would say makes them competitive, but in reality has them in a worse spot than they were already in. Stroman's innings would come in handy and the team could use his durability (25+ starts made in six of the last seven full seasons) but he fits more in the middle of a rotation than at the top. That's the only issue with this.