2 reasons why the Angels shouldn't non-tender Jose Suarez, 1 reason why they should
This is the Angels' toughest non-tender decision
The LA Angels should non-tender Jose Suarez because he's out of options
Jose Suarez being out of options really complicates things. Being out of options means the Angels cannot send him down to the minors without him passing through waivers. Taking into account his age and the fact that he's been at least somewhat successful at this level in the past, there's a good chance he'll be claimed whenever the Angels did try to pass him through waivers.
If the Angels keep him, it'll be because they believe in him. They won't want to risk losing him for nothing. There's a good chance if he struggles that they'll do what they did with Tucker Davidson, have him occupy a roster spot and rarely get used.
The Angels' lack of flexibility in the bullpen led to a bunch of strange demotions. Remember how good Andrew Wantz looked before the team randomly sent him down because they had no flexibility?He was never quite the same after that. Jimmy Herget is another pitcher the Angels sent down very early because he was a rare pitcher with options.
In 2024, the Angels should have more flexibility than they had this past season, but it's still not great. Most of the guys they have with options like Ben Joyce, Jose Soriano, Patrick Sandoval, Reid Detmers, and Chase Silseth (to name a few) they're going to want to keep on the MLB team when healthy. Guys like Kenny Rosenberg, Kolton Ingram, Wantz, and Herget have options, but who knows if they'll make the team? The Angels don't have much flexibility and it'll only be lessened when they add more arms in free agency.