2 teams Angels fans can root for in the postseason, 2 they should not
Just not Houston again, please.
LA Angels fans should be rooting against the Houston Astros
I mean, does this really need an explanation? Forget the cheating for a second. The Astros have proven they can win without it, and it's been a long time now. As frustrating as it is, it's time to move on.
Even without the cheating, the Astros are a team Angels fans (and really every other fan base) should be rooting against. The team has been nothing short of dominant for seven years now.
The Astros have made it to the ALCS at the bare minimum each time in the last six seasons. They've won five division titles in that span and four pennants. Last season they took home their second World Series trophy in the last six years.
This season felt like the season Houston was finally slowing down. Even after they re-acquired Justin Verlander at the deadline the Stros never quite took off. Despite that, they somehow found a way to back into another division title and first round bye. They have a matchup against the Twins in the ALDS. Hopefully after finding a way to finally win a round, the Twins can push further into the postseason and stun Houston.