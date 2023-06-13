3 Angels heroes who helped the team win the Game of the Year
What a game. The Los Angeles Angels just played the Game of the Year thus far in Arlington, Texas and knocked off the first-place Rangers.
The Angels, a team that's failed to win just about every big game they've played in this season, scratched and clawed their way to a win they stole from one of baseball's best teams.
Timely hitting, clutch pitching, amazing defense, wild ejections, this game had it all. These three Angels players played a key role in helping the Angels go to a season-high six games over .500.
1) LA Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani helped the team win the Game of the Year
Shohei Ohtani continued to swing the bat as well as he has all season as he had a monster game against the Rangers.
Ohtani's day started with a groundout but then the party really got started. His sacrifice fly got the Angels to within three runs in the top of the fifth which helped kickstart their rally. The Halos would score three times that inning to get within one run.
His next time up, in the top of the seventh, Ohtani hit an absolute moonshot to tie the game at five. He inside-outed a fastball and launched it 459 feet away to the second deck in left-center field. Aided by an outstanding bat-flip, Ohtani had tied the game at 5-5. It was his 19th home run of the season to tie Aaron Judge for the AL lead.
The Angels bullpen was able to keep the game tied through 11 innings, and that's when Ohtani said enough was enough. His second home run of the game this time to left field gave the Angels a 7-5 lead which they would not relinquish.
Ohtani had two hits (both home runs) in four at-bats. He drove in four runs, drew a walk, and scored twice. He got the Angels to extras with his home run that tied the game, and he won it with the shot that gave them the lead. Pretty unbelievable night for the best player in baseball.