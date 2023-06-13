3 Angels heroes who helped the team win the Game of the Year
2) LA Angels pitcher Sam Bachman helped the team win the game of the year
Sam Bachman is still a very inexperienced reliever. Last night was the sixth MLB appearance of his career, and it came in the biggest spot he's ever been in. Tie game, against an elite opponent, at their stadium, with a free runner at second base.
Bachman came into a tied game in the bottom of the tenth inning after the Angels (thanks to the home plate umpire) failed to score. All of the pressure was on his shoulders to try and get this game to the 11th, let alone give them the win.
Bachman got Mitch Garver to fly out for the first out of the inning, but then more controversy. Travis Jankowski clearly did not touch the first base bag, but the first base umpire called him safe on the field, and replay review somehow upheld it. This allowed the Rangers to have runners on the corners with one out. A fly ball wins the game.
Instead of pouting and giving the game to one of the elite teams in the game, Bachman was able to get Leody Taveras to hit a ball on the ground and Luis Rengifo threw a strike to the plate to keep it tied.
Bachman then faced one of the best hitters in the American League in Marcus Semien and got him to ground out (with help from Taylor Ward) to end the inning.)
If you thought that was all, you're very wrong. Bachman was asked to come back out into more pressure for the 11th. The Halos once again failed to score, and Bachman had to keep this game tied.
After intentionally walking Corey Seager, he struck out Nathaniel Lowe, got Adolis Garcia to fly out, and Josh Jung to line out to send it to the 12th. Bachman did not give up a (legitimate) hit in two pressure-packed innings against the best offense in baseball. Beyond impressive.
The Angels then wound up scoring four times in the top of the 12th to give them the lead which they would not relinquish. Bachman got his first Major League win, and earned every bit of it.
The Angels don't stand a chance in this one without their hard-throwing right-hander coming up as clutch as he did. This was a starter in AA coming into this spot for his sixth MLB appearance. Just wow.