3 Angels heroes who helped the team win the Game of the Year
3) LA Angels outfielder Taylor Ward helped the team win the game of the year
It's been a pretty disastrous 2023 campaign for Taylor Ward. He broke out in 2022, having a career year and earning a starting job. Ward was pencilled in as the Angels leadoff hitter from the onset, and thanks to his struggles, lost his job completely.
Since Mickey Moniak stole some starts from Ward, the 2022 star has woken back up. He's swung the bat much better of late, and had some big moments in this game.
Ward hit a two-out double which helped the Angels score their first run of the game. Shohei Ohtani walked behind him, and Mike Trout drove him in with a clutch single. Ward was in the middle of another rally two innings later as he singled following Zach Neto's double. Neto scored on a sacrifice fly, and later in the inning, Ward scored on some aggressive base-running following a throwing error from Adolis Garcia.
Ward was the free runner in the 12th who scored on Ohtani's home run which gave the Halos the lead. Overall, he had two hits in five at-bats including a walk. He scored three of the nine runs the Angels scored, and absolutely played a big role offensively.
It's a solid game for sure, but Ward is on here for his defense. No, he did not make another home run robbery. Ward, playing out of position, helped get the Angels to the 11th inning.
Remember the groundout Sam Bachman got to get out of the 10th? Yeah, Taylor Ward deserves a boatload of credit for that. After a Zach Neto bobble, the young shortstop fired a throw to first which Taylor Ward, playing first base, had to scoop out of the dirt to get Marcus Semien and end the inning.
Let's rewind a bit. In the top of the tenth, Brandon Drury was ejected for arguing a brutal strike three call which every Angels fan (correctly) felt robbed them the game. This forced the Angels to use an outfielder in the infield. Phil Nevin put Taylor Ward at first base, which was an interesting decision.
Of the three outfielders, Hunter Renfroe was actually the most experienced at first base. Even with that said, Ward came to play first base and made that great play. This was Ward's third inning ever at first base in the majors with the other two coming in 2020.
An outfielder who hadn't played first base in years had to borrow a glove to pick the hardest throw made by an infielder all season. That alone makes him one of the three stars of the game. The offense was just the cherry on top.