3 Angels injuries could doom the team before the trade deadline

Injuries to Angels stars could mean this team is in a whole lot of trouble
As if things couldn't get any worse for the Los Angeles Angels, the injuries have reached a point where their season might be in serious jeopardy.
Mike Trout left the game on Monday night with a wrist injury and it felt serious the moment it happened. While Trout's season isn't over, a 6-8 week timeline isn't anything to get excited about. That leaves him out through July and possibly until September if he comes back in the latter half of the timeline. Not great.
As if Trout missing substantial time wasn't enough, both Shohei Ohtani and Anthony Rendon left yesterday's game with injuries. The Angels have already been dealing with a ton of injured players, and there comes a moment in time when it's too much. This might be that time.
Trout's injury is definitely the most serious. Ohtani left the game with a blister and Rendon left the game after fouling a ball off of his shin. I don't think Ohtani will end up on the IL but it sounds like there's a very good chance Rendon will be making his fourth IL appearance and we're not even at the all-star break yet.
Trout, Ohtani, and Rendon are just the newest injured Angels. Logan O'Hoppe, Max Stassi, Zach Neto, Brandon Drury, and Gio Urshela are other position players on the IL currently. O'Hoppe, Neto, Drury, Urshela and Trout are all starters on the IL currently, and there's a good chance Rendon becomes the sixth Angels position player to land there. It's almost comical at this point like Rendon said.
The Angels had been competitive for most of the season, but now sit at 45-43 on the year and are losers of six of their last seven. They've lost two uncompetitive games in San Diego, and with their difficult July schedule looming, I'm not sure how they recover with no Mike Trout.
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and with this team seven games back in the AL West and four games back of the third and final AL Wild Card spot, it's hard to see a path to buying with all of these injuries piling up. If the Angels don't play better very quickly, selling becomes the only option.