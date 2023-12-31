3 Angels pitchers whose roster spots could be in jeopardy after Zach Plesac signing
The Zach Plesac signing could lead to these pitchers potentially losing their roster spots.
2) Jimmy Herget
If the season started tomorrow, Herget would have a great chance to make the team out of the bullpen. He was excellent in 2022 but took a major step back this past season. In a perfect world he'd be nothing more than depth, but the Angels would have to make more high-profile moves for that to be the case.
What makes Herget's spot in jeopardy is the fact that he's a pitcher with options. The Angels can send him down and not risk losing him, which is something they cannot say for Suarez.
If Plesac outpitches him in the spring, or the Angels determine that they're going to want more than one long reliever (or potentially six starters) Plesac could easily get the nod over Herget.
This is probably less likely than Suarez just because Plesac profiles as more of a starting pitcher, but the Angels did hold multiple long relievers for a while last season with Jaime Barria and Tucker Davidson. It's not out of the realm of possibility that the Halos have a full rotation and also keep Suarez and Plesac around out of the bullpen.