3 Angels players we'll be glad are gone in 2024 and 2 we wish stayed
The Angels roster saw several departures this offseason.
By Drew Koch
Mike Moustakas will not be missed after signing with the White Sox
How is Mike Moustakas still receiving contract offers? The former All-Star, whose best days are far behind him, was dumped by the Cincinnati Reds prior to the start of the 2023 season. The Reds ate $22 million worth of salary after previously signing Moose to a four-year, $64 million contract. He was then picked up by the Colorado Rockies.
Even the worst team in the NL West had no need for Moustakas and traded him midway through the 2023 season for pitcher Connor Van Scoyoc. Moustakas appeared in just over 60 games for the Halos and continued his disappointing decline while hitting just .236 with a .627 OPS.
No one in LA is crying a river of tears with Moustakas off to the South Side of Chicago. Moose signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox this offseason and will be looking to relive his glory days in the AL Central.
C.J. Cron's return to the LA Angels was not one to remember
Another trade acquisition last summer was C.J. Cron. While Randal Grichuk actually put up good numbers in an Angels uniform, the same cannot be said for Cron. A former first-round pick of the Angels back in 2011, Cron performed well for the Halos during his first stint in LA. From 2014-2017, the University of Utah product consistently put up double-digit homers and a respectable .449 slugging percentage.
But his return to the organization that drafted him only saw Cron appear in 15 games. Cron was placed on the IL in August with back issues, came back to appear in just one game, and then landed on the IL once again. The reunion did not go as planned, and Cron will not be missed in 2024. The 34-year-old agreed to a minor-league deal with the Boston Red Sox this spring.