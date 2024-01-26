3 Angels players most likely to be dealt at the trade deadline if things go awry
2) Matt Moore
The Angels made the slam dunk decision to bring Matt Moore back to Anaheim after he was such a good reliever for them. Like Drury, Moore broke out in a big way in 2022 before signing with the Angels that offseason. Also like Drury, he proved that his random breakout was no fluke.
While Carlos Estevez was dominant in the first half of last season, he struggled mightily down the stretch while Moore remained as reliable as ever. He proved to be very versatile, pitching effectively against both lefties and righties while also going more than an inning if the need was there.
Estevez's questionable second half undoubtedly put a damper on his trade value, but Moore being one of the best left-handed relievers in baseball the last two seasons should make his value quite high at the deadline assuming he pitches well once again in 2023.
Moore signed a one-year deal worth $9 million, making him an affordable trade target for just about every contender. Teams can always use more bullpen depth by the time the deadline rolls around, especially from the left side. Moore will be wanted by just about anybody if the Angels sell.