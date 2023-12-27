3 Angels players we can lower the bar for in 2024
It's fair to not expect much from these players.
3) Jimmy Herget
Jimmy Herget earned higher expectations last season after his dominant 2022 campaign. That season saw Herget rise all the way to the closer role and pitch extremely well. He was set to be a late-game reliever once again, but struggled from the onset.
The funky right-hander posted a 4.66 ERA in 29 appearances and 29 innings pitched. What was most alarming about his performance was the seven home runs he allowed. For reference, in the 2022 season he allowed four long balls in 69 innings of work. Three more home runs in 40 fewer innings pitched is not a recipe for success.
Herget was sent up and down repeatedly from AAA Salt Lake to the Majors, and that's what Angels fans should be expecting entering this season. The fact that he has options is why he's still here, and the Angels plan on milking those as long as they can. At this point, it feels unlikely he'll even make the Opening Day roster assuming they continue to add to what is a lackluster bullpen.
Angels fans hoped the team had found a hidden gem in Herget, but got mostly subpar outings out of the 30-year-old. Angels fans shouldn't expect much from this right-hander after the year he just had.