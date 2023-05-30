3 Angels players we can suddenly put our faith in
The Los Angeles Angels haven't done anything this season or in the last eight seasons to earn our complete trust. We know the talent is there led by two of the greatest players we've ever seen, but the team still lacks any sort of consistency.
Even with the Angels as a team not being trustworthy, we've always been able to count on guys like Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani to put on a show even if they haven't lately.
Due to the play of these three players over a large sample size, it feels like every time they're called upon to come through, they do just that.
1) We can suddenly put our faith in LA Angels catcher Matt Thaiss
I never thought I'd say this, but I actually have confidence in Matt Thaiss offensively. His catching is a work in progress, but even then, his framing ranks in the 65th percentile according to baseball savant.
Thaiss' glove is improving, but his bat is front and center. He was drafted in the first round by the Angels because of his bat, and now we're finally seeing why.
The Angels backstop is slashing .300/.379/.444 with three home runs and 13 RBI this season. This is after he started the campaign hitless in his first 12 at-bats. Since recording that elusive first hit, Thaiss is slashing.346/.402/.513 and has been one of the best hitters on the team.
He's taken over as the primary catcher against right-handed pitching with Logan O'Hoppe injured and has blown Angels fans away with his offensive performance.
While Thaiss absolutely is not a .300 hitter, he's proving that he is a capable hitter at the MLB level, and that's something we hadn't seen from him at all. When he comes up to bat, I fully expect him to put up a professional at-bat and find his way on base. It's quite the turnaround considering my expectations were nonexistent when the season began.