3 Angels players we should be very thankful for
Happy Thanksgiving, Angels fans!
There isn't much for Los Angeles Angels fans to be thankful for on this Thanksgiving Day with the team in the shape that it's in. The Angels finished what looked like a promising 2023 season with a 73-89 record, fourth in the AL West and out of the postseason. They were in it to the point where they bought heavily at the deadline only to immediately collapse.
While the team is a mess, there are still certain players fans should be incredibly thankful for.
1) Mike Trout
Mike Trout has devoted his entire career to this Angels organization. He's been nothing but awesome both on the field and off of it throughout his career, and has shown no signs of wanting to leave. That kind of loyalty is hard to ignore.
Trout has endured losing season after losing season and still says all the right things. No matter how badly the media wants him to ask out, Trout is still showing loyalty to this organization. Hopefully 2024 can be a healthier year for Trout, but all we can do is thank him for everything he's done and will continue to do in an Angels uniform.
2) Shohei Ohtani
MVP! Shohei Ohtani was in the midst of one of, if not the greatest season we had ever seen before landing on the IL in early September. He won the MVP award unanimously despite missing most of the final month of the season. That says a lot about what he was able to do on the field.
If this is it, thank you for the memories. Thank you for giving Angels fans a reason to watch over the last six years. It's unfortunate they've been completely unable to field a winning team around you, Shohei, but you absolutely deserve the chance to be on one.
3) Zach Neto
Zach Neto was the Angels' winner of the 2023 Heart and Hustle Award. After being called up in mid-April, Neto showed nothing but hard work and determination as he played the game the right way. He was a true sparkplug for this Angels team. Remember, they had a winning record when he was on the field and finished 16 games under .500. He made a huge impact, clearly.
Neto gives something for Angels fans to believe in. The team has its franchise shortstop they can watch grow and develop. At just 22 years old, the sky is the limit for this Angel. He looks motivated to turn things around for this franchise, and we can't wait to watch that happen.
This Angels organization is in a tough spot right now with Ohtani's impending free agency and the fact that the team hasn't put together a winning season in eight years, but there are still some players to be thankful for as they give their all for this team.