3 Angels players who already have our trust in 2024

2) Matt Moore
He wasn't the closer last season and likely won't be this upcoming season, but Matt Moore was easily the most reliable reliever Phil Nevin had at his disposal last season.
The southpaw posted a 2.66 ERA in 41 appearances and 44 innings pitched in an Angels uniform. He was usable in just about any situation, right or left, one inning or two. He almost always came through.
Everyone talks about Carlos Estevez's save streak, and rightfully so, but Matt Moore recorded 20 consecutive holds coming out of the Angels bullpen before back-to-back blown saves to end his Angels tenure. He was as automatic of an eighth inning reliever as there was around the league.
Bringing Moore back for another season was an absolute no-brainer. Angels fans have no idea which version of Carlos Estevez they'll get. They have no idea how well Robert Stephenson will do away from Tampa Bay. They have no idea how the young arms of Ben Joyce and Jose Soriano will continue to develop. Matt Moore, however, proved he could be trusted as a key piece of the Angels bullpen. The innings Moore does not pitch in might be shaky, but expect plenty of zeroes when this veteran is on the bump.