3 Angels players who can take over the Jaime Barria swingman role
3) Davis Daniel
Of the three on this list, Davis Daniel is the least known and least experienced in the majors. While lack of experience will almost certainly stack against him, Daniel made enough of an impression down the stretch this season to warrant at the very least a look.
Daniel was pressed into action in late September more because of how thin the Angels were with their pitching more than him really earning the opportunity. Despite that, he pitched quite well for the Halos. In his three appearances and 12.1 innings pitched he allowed just three earned runs and struck out nine.
His poor outing against the Twins won't help his case as he walked five and allowed three runs in 4.1 innings of work, but he looked quite good against both the Guardians and Athletics when given the chance. Outside of a rough first inning agianst Cleveland, Daniel showed nice command in those two games, particularly in his five scoreless frames against the Athletics in his final appearance of the year.
Right now Daniel is pitching in the Arizona Fall League and has had success, winning the Pitcher of the Week award for the second week of the season. It's not major league competiton, but the AFL features some of the game's best prospects. Seeing Daniel pitch well on that stage is definitely something to take notice of.
He faces an uphill battle, but a strong spring can bring a positive result. I look forward to seeing what the 26-year-old can do in a fully healthy 2024 season.