3 Angels players who could return when rosters expand in September and 2 who won't
The Los Angeles Angels have the ability to add two players to their active roster when September arrives.
2) LA Angels outfielder Jordyn Adams will not return when rosters expand in September
Jordyn Adams got called up surprisingly by the Angels in the beginning of August to primarily serve as the team's fourth outfielder. Adams was in the midst of a breakout year offensively in the minors, but is a guy known more for his glove and his legs.
Unfortunately, in his short MLB stint, Adams showed that he was simply not ready at all. Defensively he was a mess. He took some ugly routes to balls in his MLB debut in Atlanta, and his last game against the Rays was particularly ugly. His error opened the floodgates for Tampa Bay to turn what was a close game into more of a rout. He committed two errors in just ten appearances.
Adams had been having a breakout year in the minors which earned him the opportunity to get some at-bats as well. He made three starts out of his ten appearances and racked up 14 at-bats total. He had two hits (both singles) while striking out six times.
Adams could be a player the Angels call upon in 2024 at some point, but he didn't show much of anything positive during his first cup of coffee in the majors.