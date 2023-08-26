3 Angels players who could return when rosters expand in September and 2 who won't
The Los Angeles Angels have the ability to add two players to their active roster when September arrives.
3) LA Angels reliever Andrew Wantz could return when rosters expand in September
When rosters expand, the Angels will likely use at least one of the two open spots to promote a reliever. They've already DFA'd two relievers from their 40-man roster, so options are more limited.
The Angels can decide between Jose Marte, Jimmy Herget, Victor Mederos, Ingram, Gerardo Reyes, Kenny Rosenberg, and Andrew Wantz among players on the 40-man roster. To me, the most appealing out of that group is Wantz.
I know he had his struggles this season, particularly after he was sent down the first time, but I still think there's something there. He had a 3.22 ERA in 42 appearances last season, and prior to getting sent down the first time he hadn't allowed an earned run in his first five innings.
Wantz has had a bit of a rocky tenure in the minors this season, but in his last ten appearances he has a 3.86 ERA in 11.2 innings of work. The 13 strikeouts in those innings are encouraging, although nine walks are tough to ignore.
The Angels don't have a perfect solution as to which reliever should come up. Ingram offers the most when it comes to the future of this team while Wantz is probably the best option for the present. I wouldn't be surprised to see both come up at some point.