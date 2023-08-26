3 Angels players who could return when rosters expand in September and 2 who won't
The Los Angeles Angels have the ability to add two players to their active roster when September arrives.
5) LA Angels outfielder Brett Phillips could return when rosters expand in September
Brett Phillips began the year on the Angels Opening Day roster and played out almost two months on the roster before being DFA'd in late-May. Phillips was brought in to fill one very particular role, and he did so well. He was asked to be the fourth outfielder. He'd rarely come up to the plate or even start a game, but he'd defend and run. Basically what Adams was brought up to do.
Phillips appeared in 19 games for the Angels and had just 16 plate appearances. He recorded one measly hit in 13 at-bats. Not great. He did however draw three walks and steal three bases while playing really strong defense.
The Angels would be bringing Phillips up to play the exact same role. With the way their roster is right now, they should have Randal Grichuk in left, Mickey Moniak in center, and Hunter Renfroe in right virtually every day.
With all of the injuries the Angels are dealing with right now, mainly with Mike Trout, Taylor Ward, and Jo Adell on the IL, those are the only three legitimate outfielders on the roster. Trey Cabbage has played in the outfield but he's more of a first baseman. A guy like Luis Rengifo has played some outfield as well, but he's primarily an infielder.
A Philips promotion wouldn't be exciting. He wouldn't add much to the team outside of his speed and defense, but having a real fourth outfielder could be something the Angels decide to do.