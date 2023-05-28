3 Angels players who have turned around their slow starts to the season
2) LA Angels infielder Brandon Drury has turned around his slow start to the season
Brandon Drury was an exciting free agent acquisition made by Perry Minasian this past offseason. He grew up an Angels fan, won a Silver Slugger in 2022, and has been a versatile player. I didn't expect another Silver Slugger season from Drury, but I did expect a good offensive season. After a slow start, things have clicked.
In his first 20 games of the season, Drury slashed .179/.208/.269 with one home run and five RBI. To put it simply, he was contributing nothing. Then Oakland came to town in late-April, and a switch flipped for the Angels infielder.
We all know what he did in that four-game series. Nine hits in 15 at-bats including four home runs, two doubles, a triple, and 12 RBI. Unreal stuff for a four-game series.
In the 28 games he's played starting with that Oakland series, Drury has slashed .290/.336/.617 with seven home runs and 19 RBI. Those are elite numbers.
Even if you want to take that Oakland series out, Drury has an OPS of .802 in the month of May. That is a number the Angels will certainly take, especially considering his slow start. Drury looks settled in, and has done nicely in the fifth and sixth spots of the batting order.