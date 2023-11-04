3 Angels players who should be non-tendered
There is no reason to keep these three players on the 40-man roster
2) Jose Quijada
The Angels have a difficult decision to make with Jose Quijada who is arbitration-eligible for the first time. The southpaw looked like he'd play a big role in this Angels bullpen and got off to a good start before undergoing Tommy John Surgery in early May. This was a pretty big blow to this Angels bullpen, and Quijada.
After undergoing Tommy John Surgery, Quijada will miss most if not the entire 2024 season depending on how his recovery goes. Normally the Angels would be fine just sticking him on the 60-day IL, but that doesn't exist in the offseason. This means Quijada will be occupying a 40-man roster spot that the Angels could need.
The Angels would have to pay more than the minimum to in all likelihood get nothing out of Quijada in 2024 and only hold him for two seasons after. He's shown some potential and has good stuff, but is there a real reason this team needs to hold Quijada?
It'd be unfortunate to see his Angels tenure end like this, but that's the business of baseball. 40-man spots are valuable, and the Angels shouldn't be wasting one on a guy who will make no impact in 2024. There's a good chance they keep him due to the team's lack of reliever depth, but I don't think they'd lose much by parting ways.