3 Angels players who should be on a short leash in 2024
These players should not continue in their roles if they start the season struggling.
3) Jose Suarez
Jose Suarez is a prime example of a player whose leash was far too long this past season. Suarez was allowed to make six starts for the Angels in 2023 and he looked overmatched in five of the six. He posted a 9.62 ERA in his six starts before landing on the IL with a shoulder injury and missing most of the season.
The southpaw would return in a bullpen role and pitch better to finish out the season, but he has not done close to enough to have a guaranteed spot for the entire 2024 season.
Like Adell, Suarez is out of options. Also like Adell, if he was placed on waivers, the team would likely lose him for nothing. The team will not want that to happen, and will presumably give him a chance to crack the Opening Day roster even if he struggles in Spring Training barring a trade.
Assuming Suarez does make the team, he should not have a long leash whatsoever. He'd clearly be the worst pitcher in the rotation or in the bullpen, wherever they put him, and he should be treated like it. Sure, he has some potential as a left-hander with decent stuff, but if the goal is to win, the Angels can't be rostering a pitcher that looked uncompetitive this past season. If he improves, he deserves it. He has to prove it first.