3 Angels players who should replace Hunter Renfroe if he gets claimed on waivers
2) Jared Walsh should replace Hunter Renfroe on the LA Angels roster if Renfroe gets claimed on waivers
It's been a rough couple of seasons for Jared Walsh. He went from an all-star season in 2021 to a player who really struggled before needing to undergo a major surgery, only to then have other issues that wound up plaguing his 2023 season.
Walsh was bad last season in the majors and was way worse in his limited action this season. He slashed .119/.244/.224 with one home run and five RBI in his 67 MLB at-bats. He was so bad to the point where he was DFA'd and no team wanted any part of him.
Walsh is no longer on the 40-man roster, but assuming these players do get claimed, spots on the 40-man will open up. This could be a good time to give Walsh some reps at the MLB level again and see what he's got. The Angels can plug him into a corner outfield spot and see what he can do offensively.
My hopes aren't very high for Walsh considering the fact that he has just a .692 OPS in AAA Salt Lake, but if Walsh can play well that makes the possibility of him being in their 2024 plans a bit clearer.